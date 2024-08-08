Australia Cup 2024 Round of 16 Draw Confirmed

The fixtures for the Australia Cup 2024 Round of 16 have been revealed following the Official Draw on Wednesday, 7 August.

Broadcast live on 10 Play, the Draw – undertaken by former Isuzu UTE A-League Men striker, Roy O’Donovan – has delivered several exciting match ups, including four Member Federation and Isuzu UTE A-League Men clashes alongside two all-Victorian Member Federation fixtures.

Three-time Australia Cup Winners, Adelaide United FC will make the trip west to face Olympic Kingsway SC (Football West), with NWS Spirit FC (Football NSW) playing host to Melbourne Victory FC.

Western Sydney Wanderers FC will travel to the Sunshine State again, this time to face Lions FC (Football QLD) following their victory over Brisbane City FC in the Round of 32, while Perth Glory FC will also make their way to South East Queensland to face Moreton City Excelsior FC (Football QLD).

FC Melbourne Srbija (Football VIC) from VPL2 will look to continue their fairytale Cup run against Australia Cup Final Rounds regulars, Hume City FC (Football VIC). In the other all-NPL match up, old foes Oakleigh Cannons FC (Football VIC) and Heidelberg United FC (Football VIC) will face off in a juicy derby clash.

South Melbourne FC (Football VIC) will be at home once again in the Round of 16 following their Cupset over Wellington Phoenix FC, hosting the travelling Lions FC (Football QLD).

Newcastle Jets FC will take on Macarthur FC in the only all Isuzu UTE A-League Men clash in the Round of 16.

In all, the Round of 16 will feature ten Member Federation sides representing four States and six Isuzu UTE A-League Men sides vying to be crowned winner of Australia’s largest annual knockout sporting competition.

In a new format for the 2024 iteration of the Australia Cup, the Draw for both the Quarter Finals (QF) and Semi Finals (SF) were conducted immediately following the Draw for the Round of 16, meaning clubs can now map their path and opponents all the way to the Cup Final.

Quarter Final 4 will be a guaranteed all Member Federation match up, drawn as the winner of Hume City and FC Melbourne Srbija (Match 3) and South Melbourne FC and Olympic FC (Match 4).

The Australia Cup 2024 Round of 16 will be played over five (5) days from 24-28 August, 2024.

It’s anticipated that venues, dates and timings for the Round of 16 will be made available week commencing 12 August, as Football Australia works with participating clubs and Member Federations to navigate ground availability.

Australia Cup 2024 Round of 16 Fixtures

Match 1: Olympic Kingsway SC (Football West) v Adelaide United FC

Match 2: NWS Spirit FC (Football NSW) v Melbourne Victory FC

Match 3: Hume City FC (Football VIC) v FC Melbourne Srbija (Football VIC)

Match 4: South Melbourne FC (Football VIC) v Olympic FC (Football QLD)

Match 5: Oakleigh Cannons FC (Football VIC) v Heidelberg United FC (Football VIC)

Match 6: Lions FC (Football QLD) v Western Sydney Wanderers FC

Match 7: Moreton City Excelsior FC (Football QLD) v Perth Glory FC

Match 8: Newcastle Jets FC v Macarthur FC

Australia Cup 2024 Quarter Final Fixtures

QF 1: Winner of Match 2 v Winner of Match 7

QF 2: Winner of Match 8 v Winner of Match 5

QF 3: Winner of Match 1 v Winner of Match 6

QF 4: Winner of Match 3 v Winner of Match 4

Australia Cup 2024 Semi Final Fixtures

SF 1: Winner of Quarter Final 2 v Winner of Quarter Final 4

SF 2: Winner of Quarter Final 1 v Winner of Quarter Final 3

Australia Cup 2024 Final Rounds Match Schedule Summary

The Australia Cup 2024 Final Rounds matches will be scheduled across the dates shown in the table below, with fixtures subject to match pairings, respective NPL fixtures and ground availability.