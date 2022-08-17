Australia Cup 2022 last eight locked in

On the third and final Round of 16 matchday held on Wednesday evening, dramatic ties took place across Victoria and South Australia, with Wellington Phoenix FC, Adelaide United FC, Brisbane Roar FC, and Oakleigh Cannons FC (VIC) ultimately advancing to the last eight of this year’s competition, joining Macarthur FC, Sydney FC, Sydney United 58 FC (NSW), and Peninsula Power FC (QLD).

Three of the four matches on Wednesday evening went to extra-time, and two all the way to penalties.

Oakleigh Cannons FC (VIC) eliminated Brisbane City FC 5-3 after-extra-time, while Wellington Phoenix FC edged Melbourne City FC 2-1 at Casey Fields.

Elsewhere, A-League clubs Brisbane Roar FC and Adelaide United FC won through to the Quarter Finals via penalties, after they were pushed all the way by Avondale FC (VIC) and Adelaide City FC (SA) respectively.

Watch: Adelaide City vs Adelaide United Highlights

Following the conclusion of Wednesday night’s action Socceroos Head Coach Graham Arnold was present at Network 10’s Studios in Sydney to conduct the Quarter Final draw.

The Australia boss – who won the competition during his time coaching Sydney FC – plucked out some interesting match-ups for the Quarter Finals, including an all NPL tie which guarantees that at least one Member Federation club will feature in this year’s final four.

Arnold’s draw resulted in Oakleigh Cannons FC (VIC) securing a home tie against Sydney FC, Peninsula Power FC (QLD) booking a date with Sydney United 58 FC (NSW) in Queensland, three-time Australia Cup Winners Adelaide United FC circling Brisbane Roar FC as their next opponent, and Macarthur FC locking in a tie with Wellington Phoenix FC in what will be the Bulls’ first home fixture in this year’s competition.

Like in 2021, the Australia Cup 2022 will serve as a pathway to Asia, with the winner of the competition granted one of Australia’s slots in the Group Stage of the AFC Cup 2023. The AFC Cup is the second highest level of club football in Asia, sitting below the AFC Champions League.

The winner of the Australia Cup 2022 will be crowned on Saturday, 1 October 2022, when the Final is contested just days prior to the commencement of the eighteenth season of A-League Men on Friday, 7 October 2022.

All Australia Cup 2022 Final Rounds matches will be broadcast LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on 10 play.

The Quarter Finals are scheduled for 27, 28, 30 and/or 31 August, with the full match schedule to be released over the coming days.

