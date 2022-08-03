‘Adelaide Derby’ highlights Australia Cup 2022 Round of 16 Draw

In Tasmania, Wellington Phoenix FC defeated hosts Devonport City FC (TAS) 4-0 at Valley Road to seal their place in the next round.

In Victoria, defending Australia Cup Winners Melbourne Victory FC suffered an early exit in this year’s competition, bowing out 2-1 to reigning Isuzu UTE A-League Men’s Champions Western United FC.

In New South Wales, Sydney United 58 FC (NSW) advanced to the Round of 16 courtesy of a 3-0 win over Monaro Panthers FC from the ACT, while in Queensland, Peninsula Power FC (QLD) punched their ticket to the next phase courtesy of a 4-1 win over NWS Spirit FC (NSW).

Immediately after full-time in the final four fixtures of the Round of 32, new Football Australia Chief Football Officer, Ernie Merrick, helped to conduct the Round of 16 draw from Network 10’s headquarters in Sydney.

The draw threw up some scintillating ties, highlighted by an ‘Adelaide Derby’ between famous South Australian club Adelaide City FC (SA) against A-League outfit and three-time Australia Cup Winners Adelaide United FC.

Indeed, South Australia will be a focal point for the Round of 16, with Modbury Jets SC (SA) from the second tier of South Australian football welcoming the A-League’s Macarthur FC, mentored by Dwight Yorke, to the city of churches.

There will be an all A-League meeting between Melbourne City FC and Wellington Phoenix FC, while Oakleigh Cannons FC (VIC) and Brisbane City FC (QLD) will both fancy their chances to advance to the quarter final stage when they go head-to-head in Victoria.

Bentleigh Greens SC (VIC) will seek to slay an A-League giant when Sydney FC arrive at Kingston Heath Soccer Complex, while Peninsula Power FC (QLD) will be gunning to back-up their Round of 32 heroics when they welcome an equally inspired Green Gully SC (VIC) outfit to the Sunshine State.

Sydney United 58 FC (NSW) will relish the opportunity to tackle an A-League side when they meet Western United FC in New South Wales, while Avondale FC (VIC) will also have the chance to produce a ‘Cupset’ when they challenge Brisbane Roar FC in Victoria.

The match schedule for the Round of 16 of the Australia Cup 2022 will be released over the coming days, with the latest news, updates, and ticket information available from the official Australia Cup website.

All Australia Cup 2022 Final Rounds matches will be broadcast LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on 10 play.

Australia Cup 2022 – Round of 16 Fixtures:

Home Club Away Club Modbury Jets SC (SA) v Macarthur FC Melbourne City FC v Wellington Phoenix FC Oakleigh Cannons FC (VIC) v Brisbane City FC (QLD) Adelaide City FC (SA) v Adelaide United FC Bentleigh Greens SC (VIC) v Sydney FC Peninsula Power FC (QLD) v Green Gully SC (VIC) Sydney United 58 FC (NSW) v Western United FC Avondale FC (VIC) v Brisbane Roar FC

Australia Cup 2022 Match Schedule Summary*

Matches will be scheduled across the match dates shown in the table below, which will include enhanced production of mid-week match nights and more weekend Australia Cup football than ever before.

Round of 16** Quarter Finals*** Semi Finals*** Final 8 matches, 2 weeks 4 matches, 1 week 2 matches, 1 week 1 match 10 August 27 August 10 September 1 October 13 August 28 August 11 September 14 August 30 August 13 September 17 August 31 August 14 September

