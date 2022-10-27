The premiere season of Australia by Design: Interiors takes us into the heart and soul of the design process, and looks at the psychology of interpreting a space and creating an internal environment that not only exceeds a client’s brief but aesthetically and functionally enhances it.

Learn how Australia’s best can transform an interior structure to make a positive impact on our day to day lives as well as provide the wow factor that we all want to see! Hosted by the celebrated, Jamie Durie, and joined by a number of prominent interior design identities, including Sue Carr from Carr and Gavin Campbell, National President of the Design Institute of Australia Australia by Design: Interiors brings a sophisticated design conversation into the world of design savvy Australians.

Over each episode we uncover the statements that exemplify excellence in Australian interior design. At the conclusion of each episode, our lead interior designer and industry experts will announce which interior design projects are the most outstanding and therefore will go through to the ‘best of the best’ final episode. In the sixth and final episode, we countdown the top 10 to determined which is Australia’s ultimate Interior Design Statement of the Year.