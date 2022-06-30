Australia by Design: Architecture

Australia By Design: Architecture - S5 Ep. 6
PG | Lifestyle

Air Date: Sun 27 Feb 2022

Now in its fifth season, Australia by Design, uncovers the outstanding projects that exemplify excellence in Australian architectural, interior, landscape and urban design.

Season 5

About the Show

10’s Australia by Design Architecture once again showcases the human story behind some of the most innovative and creative designers & builders in Australia. It highlights their award-winning ideas, achievements and projects. Judged by a panel of industry leaders, the series ultimately awards the top 10 architectural statements in Australia for the year