Sign in to watch this video
Not a member? Create your free account now
Australia By Design: Architecture - S5 Ep. 6
Lifestyle
Air Date: Sun 27 Feb 2022
Now in its fifth season, Australia by Design, uncovers the outstanding projects that exemplify excellence in Australian architectural, interior, landscape and urban design.
EpisodesHome
Episodes
Advertisement
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Season 5
About the Show
10’s Australia by Design Architecture once again showcases the human story behind some of the most innovative and creative designers & builders in Australia. It highlights their award-winning ideas, achievements and projects. Judged by a panel of industry leaders, the series ultimately awards the top 10 architectural statements in Australia for the year