Anger Management

Anger Management - S5 Ep. 1
PG | Comedy

Air Date: Thu 9 Sep 2021Expires: in 4 months

Charlie's garbage man Jimmy, dumps trash in front of Charlie's house because he overfilled.

Episodes

Season 5

About the Show

Ex-baseball player Charlie (Charlie Sheen) is an anger management therapist with small group sessions at home. He has an OCD teen daughter, an ex-wife and a sex buddy/therapist.