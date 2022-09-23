Sign in to watch this video
Anger Management - S5 Ep. 1
Comedy
Air Date: Thu 9 Sep 2021Expires: in 4 months
Charlie's garbage man Jimmy, dumps trash in front of Charlie's house because he overfilled.
Episodes
Season 5
About the Show
Ex-baseball player Charlie (Charlie Sheen) is an anger management therapist with small group sessions at home. He has an OCD teen daughter, an ex-wife and a sex buddy/therapist.