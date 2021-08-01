Sign in to watch this video
Not a member? Create your free account now
Amityville 3-D
Movies
Air Date: Sun 1 Aug 2021Expires: in about 1 month
A reporter moves into the Amityville house in defiance of the supernatural events connected to it, and finds everyone around him besieged by the evil manifestations connected to the demonic presence in the basement
Movie
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
1983
About the Show
A reporter moves into the Amityville house in defiance of the supernatural events connected to it, and finds everyone around him besieged by the evil manifestations connected to the demonic presence in the basement