Amityville 3-D

Sign in to watch this video

Not a member? Create your free account now

Amityville 3-D
M | Movies

Air Date: Sun 1 Aug 2021Expires: in about 1 month

A reporter moves into the Amityville house in defiance of the supernatural events connected to it, and finds everyone around him besieged by the evil manifestations connected to the demonic presence in the basement

Movie

Watch

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

1983

About the Show

A reporter moves into the Amityville house in defiance of the supernatural events connected to it, and finds everyone around him besieged by the evil manifestations connected to the demonic presence in the basement