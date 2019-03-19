Shows
Ambulance Australia
Cab Chats
Documentary
Air Date:
Air Date:
Wed 20 Mar 2019
Ambulance conversations aren't always work-related
Video Extras
3 mins
Meet Regan
6 months into her role as a trainee paramedic, Regan is chasing her dreams
43 secs
32 Months Pregnant
Jan's either tongue-tied, or that's one LONG pregnancy
2 mins
Heat Wave
Karen and Mosh talk the sweaty parts others neglect to mention
3 mins
Kevin Bacon
Gina and Biffie have a good giggle over a big pig
1 mins
Hunger Pains
Rick and Amie have brekky on the brain
3 mins
Meet Charlie
Country boy Charlie is a 'small fry' with big ambitions
2 mins
The Dating Game
Marco and Chenea discuss the ups and downs of dating in your '30s
3 mins
Meet Karen
With 18 years' experience as a paramedic, Scottish expat Karen shares what drives her
3 mins
Meet Mosh
Being strong, decisive and empathetic are essential qualities says paramedic of 32 years, Mosh
1 mins
