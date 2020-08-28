Ambulance Australia's Most Heart-Warming Moments

After witnessing some of the danger-infused situations our paramedics face on a daily basis, we are in awe of the strength and bravery of our Aussie heroes.

Every emergency will have you sitting on the edge of your seat. But here are a handful of moments, that despite being in the midst of tragedy, will warm your heart and bring a smile to your face.

Love #AmbulanceAU. It's a great show and some of the episodes are just so inspiring and edited extremely well. — Samuel S (@SamuelSoo18) April 1, 2020

Unexpected Pregnancy

While on their way to the hospital, a mother gives birth to her baby in the car. It hits close to home for paramedic, Patia, who is four months pregnant. “As a paramedic, we don’t see that many pregnancies that go well… To actually deliver a little baby into the world and see new life is really special.”

Watch this beautiful moment in episode 3.

A Javelin To The Groin

Now this is something you can’t dream up.

In an interesting code 1 emergency, Peter and Phil are assigned to a young man in his 20s who had a javelin penetrate his groin. Ouch!

But a painful injury isn’t the only thing that forms – a friendship does too! In a heart-warming moment, Jerome invites Phil to visit his home city, Hong Kong, and then asks Phil for a selfie. Not even a javelin to the groin can stop the selfie movement, after all - Instagram or it didn’t happen.

Watch this cringey, yet funny moment in episode 7.

Despite having a Javelin land in his groin, a young patient still finds time for a selfie with his new Ambulance friend Phillip. #AmbulanceAU pic.twitter.com/G2DTl6TnNo — AmbulanceAU (@AmbulanceAu) March 19, 2020

Underpants On The Loose

Mat and Patia are on the hunt for a man who is running loose in Brisbane with nothing but his underpants on. “He is conscious, he is breathing, problem is, he is wearing his underwear.”

Watch this light-hearted moment in episode 6.

SNEAK PEEK: A call has been made to 000 about a man on the loose in his underwear in Brisbane. Patia and Mat have their work cut out for them tonight. 😂 Ambulance Australia 7:30 tonight on 10. #AmbulanceAU pic.twitter.com/YfSg1hzoxF



— AmbulanceAU (@AmbulanceAu) March 12, 2020

Cherry Picker To The Rescue

An elderly lady has a bad fall with possible hip and neck injuries. Since the staircase is “like playing Tetris with a spinal board,” Mat and Patia decide to call in the fire and rescue squad so they can use a cherry picker to transport the lady out of the window. “I like to treat the elderly like I am treating my own family members and give them that respect and dignity I think is very important in our job”.

Watch this heart-warming moment in episode 6.

Paramedics are forced to use a cherry picker to safely transport an elderly patient stuck on her second floor apartment. #AmbulanceAU pic.twitter.com/Afa1v9Y67N — AmbulanceAU (@AmbulanceAu) March 12, 2020

Who Keeps Coughing?

Now this isn’t something you see every day.

While the paramedics are on call at an elderly couple’s house, they notice someone, or something, coughing A LOT. Enter Charlie, their pet parrot. This vocal animal has learnt how to perfectly mimic the distinct cough of a smoker. LOL. But also, ergh.

Watch this hilarious moment in episode 8.