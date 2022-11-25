Sign in to watch this video
All About Christmas Eve
Movies
Air Date: Fri 30 Sep 2022Expires: in 2 months
Haylie Duff stars as Eve, a party planner who must decide whether to take on a last-minute event or go on a romantic vacation. As she experiences both futures, what will she decide?
2012
About the Movie
Eve, a party planner, learns about a party that one of her biggest clients is planning to throw on Christmas Eve. But she is going for a vacation with her boyfriend during the same time.