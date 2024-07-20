All 4 Adventure

All 4 Adventure - S14 Ep. 3
PG | Adventure

Air Date: Sat 20 Jul 2024

Jase and Simon rescue stranded travellers north of Cape York. They head off-shore into the Torres Strait before travelling south for a cool change on the wild west coast of Tassie.

6 mins

This season the boys Escape To The North

This season the boys Escape To The North

6 mins

Get to Know Simon

Interview with Simon

1 mins

Jase: Get To Know

Find out more about Jase Andrews

36 secs

Jase: Indigenous Communities

Favourite thing Jase has learnt from Indigenous communities

6 mins

Get to Know Jase (2017)

Interview with Jase

19 secs

Jase: Spirit Animal

What animal does Jase identify with most

43 secs

Jase: Ever Been Attacked

Has Jase ever had a run-in with a wild animal

33 secs

Jase: History Of Places

What makes the history of a place so special

Season 14