Air Ambulance ER

Air Ambulance ER - S2 Ep. 1
M | Reality

Air Date: Sat 10 Oct 2020

The team come to the rescue of a lumberjack who has fallen from a height.

Season 2

About the Show

Air Ambulance ER follows British medical teams as they take to the air in emergency situations. The series goes behind the scenes to show ambulances carrying out their life-saving work from the minute an accident is reported to the moment they reach their patient. The fast-paced action and aerial filming capture the courage of the team members that are on-call throughout the UK.