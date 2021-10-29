Commonwealth Bank Matildas Drawn In Group B

Commonwealth Bank Matildas will face Thailand, Philippines and Indonesia in the AFC Women’s Asian Cup India 2022™

The 20th edition will run from 20 January to 6 February 2022

The Commonwealth Bank Matildas have been drawn in Group B alongside Thailand, Philippines, and Indonesia for the AFC Women’s Asian Cup India 2022™.

Held from 20 January – 6 February 2022, the leading twelve (12) AFC nations will contend for the continental title, and qualification for the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023™.

With the Final Draw completed, head coach Tony Gustavsson is ready to dive into full preparations for the 20th edition.

“Finally, we know exactly what's ahead of us,” Gustavsson said.

“It's all about doing the scouting work from a technical side, but also from an operational standpoint, looking at training, venues, hotels, pitches, all of those things to start preparing for every single detail going into that tournament.”

Australia’s second placed performance in the 2018 tournament saw them drawn in Pot 1, placed alongside Thailand (Pot 2), Philippines (Pot 3) and Indonesia (Pot 4).

The Commonwealth Bank Matildas will commence their tournament against Indonesia on 22 January, before facing the Philippines on 24 January and completing their group action against Thailand on 27 January.

“Always when you are going to a tournament the opening game is a key game that you need to focus 100% on getting a good start in that tournament,” Gustavsson said.

“Right now the focus is going to be on that opening game against Indonesia and then we'll take it from there.”

Australia’s opening match will be the first time the Commonwealth Bank Matildas would have met Indonesia in their history. Thailand is a more familiar opponent with seven meetings between the two nations, while there has only been one encounter against the Philippines.

Matches for the AFC Women’s Asian Cup India 2022™ will be held in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Pune.

10 ViacomCBS will broadcast the AFC Women’s Asian Cup India 2022™ locally with full broadcast details to be confirmed.

AFC Women’s Asian Cup India 2022™ | Group BAUSTRALIA Thailand Philippines Indonesia

Australia Fixtures | AFC Women’s Asian Cup India 2022™Australia v Indonesia Date: Friday, 21 January 2022 Venue: TBC Kick Off: TBC

Philippines v Australia Date: Monday, 24 January 2022 Venue: TBC Kick Off: TBC

Australia v Thailand Date: Thursday, 27 January 2022 Venue: TBC Kick Off: TBC