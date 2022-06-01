Shows
Shows
10 News First
10 Sport
10 Trending
Catch Up On...
MasterChef
MasterChef
The Cheap Seats
The Cheap Seats
First Dates Australia
First Dates Australia
Featured TV Shows
MasterChef
The Cheap Seats
First Dates Australia
The Living Room
Australian Survivor
I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!
Prisoner
A-League
FA Cup
The Bridge US
Shows By Genre
Adventure
Comedy
Crime
Documentary
Drama
Kids
Lifestyle
Light Entertainment
Movies
News
Reality
Sport
Thriller
View All Shows
Live TV
TV Guide
News & Sport
10 News First
10 Sport
10 Trending
National
Sydney
The Project
Studio 10
View All News
Football
Bellator
A-League
Sunday Hoops
Formula 1
Socceroos
FA Cup
View All Sports
Brand-New Transformation Series Undressed Coming Soon To 10
Survivors Ready? Watch 41 Seasons Of Survivor US Now On 10 Play
Some Epic New Shows Just Dropped On 10 play
The 2022 Logie Awards Nominations Are In, And Here’s How To Vote!
View All Trending
Kids
Win
AFC: U23 Asian Cup
Australia vs Kuwait Highlights
NC
|
Sport
Details
Air Date:
Thu 2 Jun 2022
Watch highlights from Australia U23's vs Kuwait U23's
Add to my Shows
Share
Extras
Fixtures
Articles
Home
More from 10