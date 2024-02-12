AFC Cup: Zonal Semi Finals Preview

There will be two A-League clubs in action on Tuesday night as Macarthur FC and the Central Coast Mariners take to the field for their respective AFC Cup clashes - Live and free on 10 Play.

Both clubs finished top of their respective groups with the Mariners picking up 13 points from their six matches while the Bulls almost came away with a perfect record with 15 points to their name.

Macarthur FC vs Sabah

The first zonal semi final sees Macarthur pitted against Malaysian outfit Sabah FC. Tune in to 10 Play from 1750 AEDT on Tuesday to watch the action unfold.

Mile Sterjovski's side finished with the highest points tally in the ASEAN zone which means that they have been rewarded with a home tie for this fixture.

They will be coming up against one of Malaysia's best sides, Sabah, who finished third in the 2023 Malaysian Super League.

Like their opponents, they also managed to finish top of their group however they accrued three less points than the Bulls.

They have had plenty of time to prepare for this fixture, with their domestic competition having wrapped up at the end of last year.

Their long wait for a competitive fixture may be a cause of concern with the home side currently in the middle of the A-League season with match fitness in their favour.

Watch Macarthur FC vs Sabah on Tuesday, 13 Feb from 1750 AEDT live and free on 10 Play

Central Coast Mariners vs Phnom Penh Crown FC

The second semi final on Tuesday night will see us head up the coast to Industree Group Stadium as Central Coast face off against Phnom Penh Crown.

Prior to last weekend's defeat against Sydney FC, the Mariners were in a purple patch which saw them undefeated since November.

Recently departed Marco Tulio was their main source of goals in this competition, but they will now call upon Colombian Angel Torres whose goal scoring form has been nothing short of commendable of late.

Phnom Penh are no stranger to A-League opposition with the Cambodian club facing off against Macarthur in the group stages.

The club from the capital came out 3-0 victors at home but were taught a tough lesson in the reverse fixture with the Bulls putting five unanswered goals past them.

Watch Central Coast Mariners vs Phnom Penh Crown FC on Tuesday, 13 Feb from 1950 AEDT live and free on 10 Play

