AFC Cup

Full MatchesExtrasFixturesArticles
Back

AFC Cup: Zonal Final Preview

AFC Cup: Zonal Final Preview

Watch the all A-League clash live and free on 10 Play this Thursday night

For the first time ever, two A-League clubs will meet in Asia with Macarthur set to host the Mariners next Thursday at Campbelltown Stadium to decide who progresses to the next stage of the AFC Cup.

Both sides have impressed in the continental competition this season, topping their respective groups and firing in plenty of goals in the process.

Relive all the action from the AFC Cup Zonal Semi Finals

Valerie Germain and Jed Drew have been the Bulls' main source of goals with four each while the Mariners seem to have found a more than worthy replacement in front of goal for Marco Tulio with Englishman Ryan Edmondson knocking in a hat trick in his first appearance in this competition in the zonal semi final.

Kearyn Baccus' goal sealed the win for Macarthur in their previous encounter with the Mariners (Photo by Scott Gardiner/Getty Images)

The two sides have already locked horns in the league this season with the Bulls coming out on top in Gosford 2-1 with Kearyn Baccus' goal proving the difference.

However, in their 11 meetings it is the Mariners who hold the advantage with six wins to Macarthur's four, with one ending in a stalemate.

Watch the ASEAN Zone Final on Thursday, 22 Feb from 1850 AEDT live and free on 10 Play

AFC Cup: Important Links

AFC Cup: Zonal Final Review
NEXT STORY

AFC Cup: Zonal Final Review

Advertisement

Related Articles

AFC Cup: Zonal Final Review

AFC Cup: Zonal Final Review

Catch up with all the action from the AFC Cup Zonal Final
AFC Cup: Zonal Semi Finals Review

AFC Cup: Zonal Semi Finals Review

Catch up with all the action from Macarthur's and the Mariners' AFC Cup Semi Finals clashes
AFC Cup: Zonal Semi Finals Preview

AFC Cup: Zonal Semi Finals Preview

Macarthur and the Mariners will feature in the AFC Cup Semi Finals on Tuesday, 13 February
AFC Cup: Macarthur FC + Central Coast Mariners

AFC Cup: Macarthur FC + Central Coast Mariners

Two big clashes coming up as Australia takes on the Philippines. LIVE on 10 Play
AFC Cup: Match Day 3 Review

AFC Cup: Match Day 3 Review

Catch up with all the action from our A-League clubs in the AFC Cup