AFC Cup: Match Day 2 Preview

Both Central Coast and Macarthur will be hosting Filipino opposition in Match Day 2.

The Mariners will be coming up against Stallion Laguna on Wednesday, 4 October with kick off at 1900 AEDT before Bulls take on Dynamic Herb Cebu at the same time a day later.

Central Coast Mariners vs Stallion Laguna FC

Central Coast Mariners will have a new coach in the dugout for their upcoming AFC Cup clash.

Englishman Mark Jackson has taken over following the departure of Nick Montgomery to Scottish side, Hibernian.

Jackson arrives at the Mariners after rising through the coaching ranks at Leeds United before his most recent stint at the helm of Milton Keynes Dons.

His first match in charge will be against Filipino outfit Stallion Laguna who finished third in the 2022/23 Philippines Football League.

Central Coast will be looking to bounce back following their disappointing opening defeat away to Terengganu while Laguna come into this on the back of a 5-2 defeat at the hands of Bali United.

Wednesday, 4 October live and free on 10 Play

Macarthur FC vs Dynamic Herb Cebu FC

The Bulls were impressive in their first AFC Cup showing as they ran out 3-0 winners against Shan United.

Highly-rated French striker Valere Germain got his name on the scoresheet before two late goals from Ali Auglah and Lachie Rose sealed the win.

They will be coming up against Dynamic Herb Cebu who finished one place above the Mariners' opponents in last season's competition.

They suffered an opening day defeat in their first match - going down 3-0 to Cambodian outfit Phnom Penh.

Thursday, 5 October live and free on 10 Play

