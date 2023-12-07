AFC Cup: Macarthur FC + Central Coast Mariners

For the first time since its inception, Australia will be involved in the upcoming 2023/24 AFC Cup.

Central Coast Mariners and Macarthur FC will be Australia's first representatives in the upcoming 2023/24 AFC Cup.

The Mariners booked their spot in the competition after being crowned A-League champions while Macarthur qualified thanks to their Australia Cup 2022 triumph.

You will be able to watch all the matches from both teams live and free on 10 Play.

If you missed any of the action, then 10 Play will have the full match replays as well as highlights on demand.

Date Time Round Teams Watch 13 Dec 2250-2530, kick-off 2300 ASEAN Stallion Laguna FC (PHI) vs Central Coast Mariners (AUS) LIVE on 10 Play 14 Dec 2250-2500, kick-off 2300 ASEAN Dynamic Herb Cebu FC (PHI) vs Macarthur FC (AUS) LIVE on 10 Play

Stay tuned for further announcements.