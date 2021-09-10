AFC Champions League Winners in the FIFA Club World Cup

|Year
|ACL Winning Team
|ACL Edition
|FIFA Club World Cup
|Result
|2005
|Al Ittihad (KSA)
|24th
|FIFA Club World Championship Toyota Cup Japan 2005™
|4th place
|2006
|Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors (ROK)
|25th
|FIFA Club World Cup Japan 2006™
|5th place
|2007
|Urawa Red Diamonds (JPN)
|26th
|FIFA Club World Cup Japan 2007™
|6th place
|2008
|Gamba Osaka (JPN)
|27th
|FIFA Club World Cup Japan 2008™
|7th place
|2009
|Pohang Steelers (ROK)
|28th
|FIFA Club World Cup UAE 2009™
|3rd place
|2010
|Seongnam FC (ROK)
|29th
|FIFA Club World Cup UAE 2010™
|4th place
|2011
|Al Sadd SC (QAT)
|30th
|FIFA Club World Cup Japan 2011™
|3rd place
|2012
|Ulsan Hyundai FC (ROK)
|31st
|FIFA Club World Cup Japan 2012
|6th place
|2013
|Guangzhou Evergrande (PRC)
|32nd
|FIFA Club World Cup Morocco 2013™
|4th place
|2014
|Western Sydney Wanderers (AUS)
|33rd
|FIFA Club World Cup Morocco 2014™
|6th place
|2015
|Guangzhou Evergrande (PRC)
|34th
|FIFA Club World Cup Japan 2015™
|4th place
|2016
|Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors (ROK)
|35th
|FIFA Club World Cup Japan 2016™
|5th place
|2017
|Urawa Red Diamonds (JPN)
|36th
|FIFA Club World Cup UAE 2017
|5th place
|2018
|Kashima Antlers (JPN)
|37th
|FIFA Club World Cup UAE 2018™
|4th place
|2019
|Al Hilal FC (KSA)
|38th
|FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2019™
|4th place
|2021
|Ulsan Hyundai FC (ROK)
|39th
|FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020™
|6th place