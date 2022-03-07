2021 AFC Champions League Fixtures

Catch up with all the highlights from the 2021 AFC Champions League competition below and do not forget that all matches are shown live and free on 10 play.

Date Time (AEST) Match # Event Round Location Watch 14 Sep 0250-0500, kick off 0300 West Esteghlal FC (IRN) v Al Hilal SFC (KSA) Round of 16 Dubai Watch Highlights 14 Sep 1850-2100, kick off 1900 East Nagoya Grampus (JPN) v Daegu FC (KOR) Round of 16 Toyota Watch Highlights 14 Sep 2050-2300, kick off 2100 East Ulsan Hyundai FC (KOR) v Kawasaki Frontale (JPN) Round of 16 Ulsan Watch Highlights 15 Sep 1250-0300, kick 0ff 0100 West FC Istiklol (TJK) v Persepolis FC (IRN) Round of 16 Tajikstan Watch Highlights 15 Sep 0150-0400 kick off 0200 West Al Nassr (KSA) v Tractor FC (IRN) Round of 16 Doha, Qatar Watch Highlights 15 Sep 0250-0500, kick off 0300 West Sharjah (UAE) v Al Wahda (UAE) Round of 16 Sharjah Watch Highlights 15 Sep 1820-2030, kick off 1830 East Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC (KOR) v BG Pathum United (THA) Round of 16 Jeonju Watch Highlights 15 Sep 1850-2100, kick off 1900 East Cerezo Osaka (JPN) v FC Pohang Steelers (KOR) Round of 16 Osaka Watch Highlights 17 Oct 0150-0350, kick off 0200 West Al Wahda (UAE) v Al Nassr (KSA) Quarter Final Saudi Arabia Watch Highlights 17 Oct 0450-0650, kick off 0500 West Persepolis FC (IRN) v Al Hilal SFC (KSA) Quarter Final Saudi Arabia Watch Highlights 17 Oct 1550-1750, kick off 1600 East FC Pohang Steelers (KOR)v Nagoya Grampus (JPN) Quarter Final Jeonju Watch Highlights 17 Oct 2050-2250, kick off 2100 East Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC (KOR) v Ulsan Hyundai FC (KOR) Quarter Final Jeonju World Cup Stadium, Korea Watch Highlights 20 Oct 0450-0650, kick off 0500 West Al Nassr (KSA) vs Al Hilal SFC (KSA) Semi Final 1 Saudi Arabia Watch Highlights 20 Oct 2050-2250, kick off 2100 East Ulsan Hyundai FC (KOR) vs FC Pohang Steelers (KOR) Semi Final 2 Jeonju World Cup Stadium, Korea Watch Highlights 23 Nov 0240-0520, kick off 0300 East vs West Al Hilal vs Pohang Steelers Final Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Watch Highlights

