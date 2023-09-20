Guide: AFC Cup on 10 Play

The AFC Cup is an annual continental club football competition organised by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

The competition consists of sides throughout Asia and is the second tier competition, sitting under the AFC Champions League.

The team who wins the AFC Cup are given the opportunity to feature in the AFC Champions League with the club earning themselves a place in the qualifying playoffs.

For the first time since its inception, Australia will be involved in the upcoming 2023/24 AFC Cup.

Central Coast Mariners and Macarthur FC will be Australia's first representatives in the upcoming 2023/24 AFC Cup.

The Mariners booked their spot in the competition after being crowned A-League champions while Macarthur qualified thanks to their Australia Cup 2022 triumph.

You will be able to watch all the matches from both teams live and free on 10 Play.

If you missed any of the action, then 10 Play will have the full match replays as well as highlights on demand.

