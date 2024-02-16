AFC Champions League Two

AFC Cup: Zonal Semi Finals Review

Catch up with all the action from Macarthur's and the Mariners' AFC Cup Semi Finals clashes

The AFC Cup Semi Finals certainly delivered on the goals front with seven goals scored across both matches which ended up being dominated by our A-League sides.

Macarthur were first to take to the pitch on Tuesday night when they met Malaysian outfit Sabah FC.

Captain Ulises Davila as well as their leading goalscorer in the competition, Valerie Germain, were the players to watch but it was teammate Jed Drew who stole the headlines that evening with his brace.

Catch up with all the action from that encounter on 10 Play below:

Macarthur FC vs Sabah: Full Match Replay

Macarthur FC vs Sabah: Highlights

The second semi final on Tuesday night saw us head up the coast to Industree Group Stadium as Central Coast faced off against Phnom Penh Crown.

Prior to last weekend's defeat against Sydney FC, the Mariners were in a purple patch which saw them undefeated since November.

However, they bounced back in emphatic fashion with one of their new signings picking up the match ball in his first start for the club.

Central Coast Mariners vs Phnom Penh Crown FC: Full Match Replay

Central Coast Mariners vs Phnom Penh Crown FC: Highlights

Kearyn Baccus' goal sealed the win for Macarthur in their previous encounter with the Mariners (Photo by Scott Gardiner/Getty Images)

All A-League Zonal Final

For the first time ever, two A-League clubs will meet in Asia with Macarthur set to host the Mariners next Thursday at Campbelltown Stadium to decide who progresses to the next stage of the AFC Cup.

The two sides have already locked horns in the league this season with the Bulls coming out on top in Gosford 2-1 with Kearyn Baccus' goal proving the difference.

Watch the ASEAN Zone Final on Thursday, 22 Feb from 1850 AEDT live and free on 10 Play

AFC Cup: Important Links

The Globe Trotting Mariners road to AFC Cup Triumph
The Globe Trotting Mariners road to AFC Cup Triumph

