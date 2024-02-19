AFC Champions League Two

AFC Cup: Zonal Final Preview

Watch the all A-League clash live and free on 10 Play this Thursday night

For the first time ever, two A-League clubs will meet in Asia with Macarthur set to host the Mariners next Thursday at Campbelltown Stadium to decide who progresses to the next stage of the AFC Cup.

Both sides have impressed in the continental competition this season, topping their respective groups and firing in plenty of goals in the process.

Relive all the action from the AFC Cup Zonal Semi Finals

Valerie Germain and Jed Drew have been the Bulls' main source of goals with four each while the Mariners seem to have found a more than worthy replacement in front of goal for Marco Tulio with Englishman Ryan Edmondson knocking in a hat trick in his first appearance in this competition in the zonal semi final.

Kearyn Baccus' goal sealed the win for Macarthur in their previous encounter with the Mariners (Photo by Scott Gardiner/Getty Images)

The two sides have already locked horns in the league this season with the Bulls coming out on top in Gosford 2-1 with Kearyn Baccus' goal proving the difference.

However, in their 11 meetings it is the Mariners who hold the advantage with six wins to Macarthur's four, with one ending in a stalemate.

Watch the ASEAN Zone Final on Thursday, 22 Feb from 1850 AEDT live and free on 10 Play

The Globe Trotting Mariners road to AFC Cup Triumph
