AFC Cup: Match Day 3 Review

Central Coast Mariners and Macarthur FC were in action on Thursday night in the AFC Cup.

The Mariners were back in Gosford as they welcomed Bali United to Industree Group Stadium on Wednesday night.

Find out how they performed with the full match replay and highlights available now on 10 Play.

Central Coast Mariners vs Bali United: Full Match Replay

Central Coast Mariners vs Bali United: Highlights

Meanwhile, Macarthur were on the road as they faced off against Phnom Penh Crown in the late kick off.

Catch up with all the action below to see how they fared in their clash.

Phnom Penh Crown FC vs Macarthur FC: Full Match Replay

Phnom Penh Crown FC vs Macarthur FC: Highlights

