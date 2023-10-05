AFC Cup: Match Day 2 Review

Central Coast Mariners and Macarthur FC both hosted Filipino opposition in their respective AFC Cup ties this week.

The Mariners were back in Gosford as they welcomed Stallion Laguna to Industree Group Stadium on Wednesday night.

Find out how they performed with the full match replay and highlights available now on 10 Play.

Central Coast Mariners vs Stallion Laguna FC: Full Match Replay

Central Coast Mariners vs Stallion Laguna FC: Highlights

The following day saw Macarthur meet Dynamic Herb Cebu at Campbelltown Sports Stadium.

Catch up with all the action below to see how they fared in their first outing.

Macarthur FC vs Dynamic Herb Cebu FC: Full Match Replay

Macarthur FC vs Dynamic Herb Cebu FC: Highlights

