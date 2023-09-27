AFC Champions League Two

AFC Cup: Match Day 1 Review

Catch up with all the action from our A-League clubs first matches in the AFC Cup

Central Coast Mariners and Macarthur FC took part in their first respective AFC Cup ties this week.

The Mariners were in north-east Malaysia for their clash with Terengganu on Wednesday night.

Find out how they performed with the full match replay and highlights available now on 10 Play.

Terengganu FC vs Central Coast Mariners: Full Match Replay

Terengganu FC vs Central Coast Mariners: Highlights

Central Coast Mariners faced off against Terengganu in their AFC Cup opener

The following day saw Macarthur travel to Myanmar for their clash with Shan United.

Catch up with all the action below to see how they fared in their first outing.

Shan United vs Macarthur FC: Full Match Replay

Shan United vs Macarthur FC: Highlights

Watch our Isuzu UTE A-League clubs battle it out in the 2023/24 AFC Cup live and free on 10 Play

2023/24 AFC Cup Fixtures

AFC Cup Hub on 10 Play

How To Watch The 2023/24 AFC Cup

Watch the 2023/24 AFC Cup Draw

