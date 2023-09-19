AFC Champions League Two

AFC Cup: Match Day 1 Preview

Central Coast Mariners and Macarthur FC begin their respective AFC Cup campaigns live and free on 10 Play

For the first time since its inception, Australia will be involved in the upcoming 2023/24 AFC Cup.

Central Coast Mariners and Macarthur FC will be Australia's first representatives in the upcoming 2023/24 AFC Cup.

The Mariners booked their spot in the competition after being crowned A-League champions while Macarthur qualified thanks to their Australia Cup 2022 triumph.

Terengganu FC vs Central Coast Mariners

The reigning Isuzu UTE A-League champions will be on the road for their inaugural AFC Cup tie as they head to Malaysia to take on Terengganu.

Watch all the action unfold from 2150 AEST on Wednesday, 20 September live and free on 10 Play.

Terengganu are in a complete different stage of their domestic campaign compared to their opponents with the home side nearing the end of their domestic campaign.

This means that they will be considerably more match fit than the Mariners who have not played a competitive match since being knocked out by Sydney FC in the Australia Cup Round of 32 last month.

Shan United vs Macarthur FC

The Bulls will also be heading abroad for their opening clash as they make the trip to Myanmar's Shan United.

Shan United are sitting pretty at the top of the Myanmar National League with 41 points from their 15 matches.

Unlike Macarthur, they have quite extensive experience in continental football, having featured in the AFC Cup on three occasions already.

However, they have only tasted victory once with that sole win arriving in 2018.

All the action gets underway from 2150 AEST on Thursday, 21 September live and free on 10 Play.

Watch our Isuzu UTE A-League clubs battle it out in the 2023/24 AFC Cup from September 20 live and free on 10 Play

The Globe Trotting Mariners road to AFC Cup Triumph
The Globe Trotting Mariners road to AFC Cup Triumph

