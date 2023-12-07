AFC Champions League Two

AFC Cup: Macarthur FC + Central Coast Mariners

For the first time since its inception, Australia will be involved in the upcoming 2023/24 AFC Cup.

Central Coast Mariners and Macarthur FC will be Australia's first representatives in the upcoming 2023/24 AFC Cup.

The Mariners booked their spot in the competition after being crowned A-League champions while Macarthur qualified thanks to their Australia Cup 2022 triumph.

You will be able to watch all the matches from both teams live and free on 10 Play.

If you missed any of the action, then 10 Play will have the full match replays as well as highlights on demand.

Date Time Round Teams Watch
13 Dec 2250-2530, kick-off 2300 ASEAN Stallion Laguna FC (PHI) vs Central Coast Mariners (AUS) Highlights, Full Match
14 Dec 2250-2500, kick-off 2300 ASEAN Dynamic Herb Cebu FC (PHI) vs Macarthur FC (AUS) Highlights, Full Match

An eight month campaign that saw the Central Coast Mariners clock over 100,000 kms in travel culminated in success as they lifted the AFC Cup
Watch the Mariners star in the AFC Cup Final live and free on 10 Bold
Catch up with all the action from the Mariners' inter-zonal finals on 10 Play
Watch both legs of the Mariners' inter-zonal finals live and free on 10 Play
Catch up with all the action from the AFC Cup Inter-Zonal Semi Finals on 10 Play