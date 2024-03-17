AFC Champions League Two

AFC Cup: Inter-Zonal Semi Final Review

Catch up with all the action from the AFC Cup Inter-Zonal Semi Finals on 10 Play

The first leg of the Inter-Zonal Semi Final took centre stage at Industree Group Stadium on Thursday night.

The clash in Gosford marked the first time that two sides from the A-League and Indian Super League have met in a competitive fixture.

Relive all the action from the first leg encounter on 10 Play below.

Central Coast Mariners vs Odisha FC: Full Match Replay

Central Coast Mariners vs Odisha FC: Highlights

Relive all the action from the AFC Cup Zonal Final

The two sides faced off again on Thursday when they met at the Kalinga Stadium in Odisha.

Odisha FC vs Central Coast Mariners: Full Match Replay

Odisha FC vs Central Coast Mariners: Highlights

Watch the Inter-Zonal Final live and free on 10 Play

An eight month campaign that saw the Central Coast Mariners clock over 100,000 kms in travel culminated in success as they lifted the AFC Cup
Watch the Mariners star in the AFC Cup Final live and free on 10 Bold
Catch up with all the action from the Mariners' inter-zonal finals on 10 Play
Watch both legs of the Mariners' inter-zonal finals live and free on 10 Play
Watch the Mariners' semi final clash live and free on 10 Play this Thursday night