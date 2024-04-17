AFC Champions League Two

Full MatchesExtrasFixturesArticles
Back

AFC Cup: Inter-Zonal Final Review

AFC Cup: Inter-Zonal Final Review

Catch up with all the action from the Mariners' inter-zonal finals on 10 Play

Central Coast's path to continental glory carried through into April as they featured in the next stage of the AFC Cup: The Inter-Zonal Final.

Awaiting Mark Jackson's side first up was a visit to Bishkek to take on Kyrgyz club, FC Abdysh-Ata.

AFC Cup: Inter-Zonal Final Second Leg Preview

The reigning Kyrgyz champions were undefeated throughout the group stages, topping their group with 16 points from their six matches.

Catch up with all the action from the first leg encounter in Bishkek below.

FC Abdysh-Ata vs Central Coast Mariners: Full Match Replay

FC Abdysh-Ata vs Central Coast Mariners: Highlights

Watch the Mariners take on Al Ahed in the AFC Cup Final - Live and Free on 10 Play

The Mariners returned to Gosford on Wednesday for the deciding second leg. Watch all the action from that match on 10 Play below.

Central Coast Mariners vs FC Abdysh-Ata: Full Match Replay

Central Coast Mariners vs FC Abdysh-Ata: Highlights

An aggregate win over the two legs saw the Mariners progress to the AFC Cup Final where they will come up against Lebanese outfit Al Ahed at the beginning of May.

Stay tuned for more information about the AFC Cup Final: Live and free on 10 Play

AFC Cup: Important Links

The Globe Trotting Mariners road to AFC Cup Triumph
NEXT STORY

The Globe Trotting Mariners road to AFC Cup Triumph

Advertisement

Related Articles

The Globe Trotting Mariners road to AFC Cup Triumph

The Globe Trotting Mariners road to AFC Cup Triumph

An eight month campaign that saw the Central Coast Mariners clock over 100,000 kms in travel culminated in success as they lifted the AFC Cup
AFC Cup: Final Preview

AFC Cup: Final Preview

Watch the Mariners star in the AFC Cup Final live and free on 10 Bold
AFC Cup: Inter-Zonal Final Preview

AFC Cup: Inter-Zonal Final Preview

Watch both legs of the Mariners' inter-zonal finals live and free on 10 Play
AFC Cup: Inter-Zonal Semi Final Review

AFC Cup: Inter-Zonal Semi Final Review

Catch up with all the action from the AFC Cup Inter-Zonal Semi Finals on 10 Play
AFC Cup: Inter-Zonal Semi Final Preview

AFC Cup: Inter-Zonal Semi Final Preview

Watch the Mariners' semi final clash live and free on 10 Play this Thursday night