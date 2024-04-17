AFC Cup: Inter-Zonal Final Review

Central Coast's path to continental glory carried through into April as they featured in the next stage of the AFC Cup: The Inter-Zonal Final.

Awaiting Mark Jackson's side first up was a visit to Bishkek to take on Kyrgyz club, FC Abdysh-Ata.

AFC Cup: Inter-Zonal Final Second Leg Preview

The reigning Kyrgyz champions were undefeated throughout the group stages, topping their group with 16 points from their six matches.

Catch up with all the action from the first leg encounter in Bishkek below.

FC Abdysh-Ata vs Central Coast Mariners: Full Match Replay

FC Abdysh-Ata vs Central Coast Mariners: Highlights

The Mariners returned to Gosford on Wednesday for the deciding second leg. Watch all the action from that match on 10 Play below.

Central Coast Mariners vs FC Abdysh-Ata: Full Match Replay

Central Coast Mariners vs FC Abdysh-Ata: Highlights

An aggregate win over the two legs saw the Mariners progress to the AFC Cup Final where they will come up against Lebanese outfit Al Ahed at the beginning of May.

Stay tuned for more information about the AFC Cup Final: Live and free on 10 Play

AFC Cup: Important Links