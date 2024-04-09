AFC Champions League Two

AFC Cup: Inter-Zonal Final Preview

Central Coast's path to continental glory carries through into April as they prepare for the next stage of the AFC Cup: The Inter-Zonal Final.

Awaiting Mark Jackson's side are a home/away set of fixtures against Kyrgyz club, FC Abdysh-Ata.

The reigning Kyrgyz champions were undefeated throughout the group stages, topping their group with 16 points from their six matches.

They followed that up with an 8-1 aggregate win over Chinese Taipei side Taichung Futuro to book their upcoming showdown against the Mariners.

Central Coast will travel to the capital of Kyrgyzstan, Bishkek, for the first leg on Wednesday, 17 April before hosting the return leg a week later on April 24.

An aggregate win over the two legs will see them face their final challenge - the AFC Cup Final.

