AFC Cup Fixtures

2023/24 AFC Cup LIVE and exclusive on 10 Play

Watch Australia's first two representatives, Central Coast Mariners and Macarthur FC, as they battle it out in the 2023/24 AFC Cup.

Watch all their matches live and free on 10 Play.

 Date Times (AEDT)  Event  Round  Location Watch
20 Sep 2150-2430, kick off 2200 Terengganu FC vs Central Coast Mariners ASEAN Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin Stadium, Terengganu Highlights, Full Match
21 Sep 2150-2430, kick off 2200 Shan United vs Macarthur FC ASEAN Thuwunna Football Stadium, Yangon Highlights, Full Match
4 Oct 1850-2130, kick off 1900 Central Coast Mariners vs Stallion Laguna FC ASEAN Industree Group Stadium, Gosford Highlights, Full Match
5 Oct 1850-2130, kick off 1900 Macarthur FC vs Dynamic Herb Cebu FC ASEAN Campbelltown Sports Stadium, Leumeah Highlights, Full Match
26 Oct 1850-2130, kick off 1900 Central Coast Mariners vs Bali United ASEAN Industree Group Stadium, Gosford Highlights, Full Match
26 Oct 2250-2530, kick off 2300 Phnom Penh Crown FC vs Macarthur FC ASEAN Olympic Stadium, Phnom Penh Highlights, Full Match
8 Nov 2250-2530, kick off 2300 Bali United vs Central Coast Mariners ASEAN Kapten I Wayan Dipta Stadium, Gianyar, Bali Highlights, Full Match
9 Nov 1850-2130, kick off 1900  Macarthur FC vs Phnom Penh Crown FC ASEAN Campbelltown Sports Stadium, Leumeah Highlights, Full Match
29 Nov 1850-2130, kick off 1900 Central Coast Mariners vs Terengganu FC ASEAN Industree Group Stadium, Gosford Highlights, Full Match
30 Nov 1850-2130, kick off 1900  Macarthur FC vs Shan United ASEAN Pathum Thani Stadium, Bangkok Full Match
13 Dec 2250-2530, kick off 2300 Stallion Laguna FC vs Central Coast Mariners ASEAN Binan Football Stadium, Laguna Full Match, Highlights
14 Dec 2250-2500, kick off 2300 Dynamic Herb Cebu FC vs Macarthur FC ASEAN Rizal Memorial Stadium, Manila Full Match, Highlights
13 Feb 1750-2000, kick off 1800 Macarthur FC vs Sabah FC ASEAN - Zonal SF Campbelltown Stadium Highlights, Full Match
13 Feb 1950-2200, kick off 2000 Central Coast Mariners vs Phnom Penh Crown FC ASEAN - Zonal SF Industree Group Stadium, Gosford Highlights, Full Match
22 Feb 1850-2100, kick off 1900 Macarthur FC vs Central Coast Mariners ASEAN - Zonal Final Campbelltown Stadium Highlights, Full Match
7 Mar 1850-2115, kick off 1900 Central Coast Mariners vs Odisha FC Inter-Zonal Semi Final Industree Group Stadium, Gosford Highlights, Full Match
14 Mar 2050-2315, kick off 2100 Odisha FC vs Central Coast Mariners Inter-Zonal Semi Final Kalinga Stadium, Odisha Highlights, Full Match
17 Apr 2150-2400, kick off 2200 FC Abdysh-Ata vs Central Coast Mariners Inter-Zonal Final Dolen Omurzakov Stadium, Bishkek Highlights, Full Match
24 Apr 1850-2100, kick off 1900 Central Coast Mariners vs FC Abdysh-Ata Inter-Zonal Final Industree Group Stadium, Gosford Highlights, Full Match
6 May 0145-0430, kick off 0200 Al Ahed FC vs Central Coast Mariners Final Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex Highlights, Full Match
