AFC Champions League Two

Full MatchesExtrasFixturesArticles
Back

AFC Cup: Final Preview

AFC Cup: Final Preview

Watch the Mariners star in the AFC Cup Final live and free on 10 Bold

After a lengthy campaign which has seen Central Coast traverse Asia, the men from Gosford will gear up for the AFC Cup Final against Lebanese club, Al Ahed, on Monday, 6 May (AEST).

Mark Jackon's side booked their ticket to the Final thanks to an aggregate win over Kyrgyz side Abdysh-Ata after overcoming fellow A-League club Macarthur as well as Indian Super League side Odisha FC in the knockout stages.

Watch the AFC Cup Final live and free on 10 Bold this Monday morning from 0145 AEST

Al Ahed finished second in their group and required penalties in their first knockout match against Al Kahrabaa to progress to the next round.

A 3-2 aggregate win over Omani outfit Al Nahda saw them secure their place in this weekend's Final.

Watch the AFC Cup Final on Monday, 6 May from 0145 AEST live and free on 10 Play

AFC Cup: Important Links

The Globe Trotting Mariners road to AFC Cup Triumph
NEXT STORY

The Globe Trotting Mariners road to AFC Cup Triumph

Advertisement

Related Articles

The Globe Trotting Mariners road to AFC Cup Triumph

The Globe Trotting Mariners road to AFC Cup Triumph

An eight month campaign that saw the Central Coast Mariners clock over 100,000 kms in travel culminated in success as they lifted the AFC Cup
AFC Cup: Inter-Zonal Final Review

AFC Cup: Inter-Zonal Final Review

Catch up with all the action from the Mariners' inter-zonal finals on 10 Play
AFC Cup: Inter-Zonal Final Preview

AFC Cup: Inter-Zonal Final Preview

Watch both legs of the Mariners' inter-zonal finals live and free on 10 Play
AFC Cup: Inter-Zonal Semi Final Review

AFC Cup: Inter-Zonal Semi Final Review

Catch up with all the action from the AFC Cup Inter-Zonal Semi Finals on 10 Play
AFC Cup: Inter-Zonal Semi Final Preview

AFC Cup: Inter-Zonal Semi Final Preview

Watch the Mariners' semi final clash live and free on 10 Play this Thursday night