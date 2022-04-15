AFC Champions League Elite

Sharjah FC vs Al Rayyan SC: Highlights
NC | Sport

Highlights from the 2022 AFC Champions League

40 mins

2024/25 AFC Champions League Elite Draw

Watch the 2024/25 AFC Champions League Elite Group Stage Draw

3 mins

Urawa Red Diamonds vs Al Hilal: Highlights

Highlights from the second leg of the 2022 AFC Champions League Final

3 mins

Al Hilal vs Urawa Red Diamonds: Highlights

Highlights from the first leg of the 2022 AFC Champions League Final

30 secs

AFC Champions League Final

AFC Champions League Final

3 mins

Al Duhail vs Al Hilal: Highlights

Highlights from the Semi Finals of the 2022 AFC Champions League

3 mins

Foolad Khouzestan vs Al Hilal: Highlights

Highlights from the Quarter Finals of the 2022 AFC Champions League

3 mins

Al Duhail vs Al Shabab: Highlights

Highlights from the Quarter Finals of the 2022 AFC Champions League

3 mins

Al Hilal vs Shabab Al Ahli Dubai: Highlights

Highlights from the round of 16 of the 2022 AFC Champions League

3 mins

Al Faisaly vs Foolad Khouzestan: Highlights

Highlights from the round of 16 of the 2022 AFC Champions League

Preview: 2024/25 AFC Champions League Elite

Preview: 2024/25 AFC Champions League Elite

AFC Champions League Elite Fixtures

2024/25 AFC Champions League Elite live on Paramount+

How To Watch The AFC Champions League Elite

How To Watch The AFC Champions League Elite

Guide: AFC Competitions on 10 Play and Paramount+

Guide: AFC Competitions on 10 Play and Paramount+

