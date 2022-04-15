Al Sadd SC vs Al Wehdat: Highlights
Highlights from the 2022 AFC Champions League
Urawa Red Diamonds vs Al Hilal: Highlights
Highlights from the second leg of the 2022 AFC Champions League Final
Al Hilal vs Urawa Red Diamonds: Highlights
Highlights from the first leg of the 2022 AFC Champions League Final
Foolad Khouzestan vs Al Hilal: Highlights
Highlights from the Quarter Finals of the 2022 AFC Champions League
Al Duhail vs Al Shabab: Highlights
Highlights from the Quarter Finals of the 2022 AFC Champions League
Al Hilal vs Shabab Al Ahli Dubai: Highlights
Highlights from the round of 16 of the 2022 AFC Champions League
2022