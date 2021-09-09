AFC Champions League Elite

How To Watch The AFC Champions League On 10 play

Watch all of the AFC Champions League matches LIVE and free on 10 play

The AFC Champions League is an annual continental club football competition organised by the Asian Football Confederation. This year 40 teams will compete in the tournament with the winner qualifying for the FIFA Club World Cup.

You won’t want to miss a second of the action-packed 2021 tournament and 10 play has you covered. 10 play is the only place you can watch all the matches of the AFC Champions League LIVE and free. And, not only that, we'll have highlights of every game.

The AFC Champions League won’t be broadcast on TV, so you'll need to access the LIVE events the following ways:

Smart TV

During event times, the 10 Sport logo and associated match will appear where you currently find the 10, BOLD, SHAKE and PEACH icons. Click the icon as you currently would any of the other channels to be taken to the LIVE stream on the latest version of the following TV Apps:

  • Apple TV
  • Android TV
  • Telstra (Roku) TV
  • Amazon Fire TV
  • Samsung TV
  • Google TV

Mobile

During event times, the LIVE stream is available via your mobile internet browser on this link and also the 10 play app on your iPhone, Google Apps, Android and tablet in the Live section on the 10 play app homepage.

The event schedules will be updated as details are confirmed. You can find the schedule here:

AFC Champions League 2021 Fixtures

Checkout 10 play for the LIVE stream, catch-up of key events, highlights, video extras, articles, galleries and more in our Football Hub.

