AFC Champions League Winners in the FIFA Club World Cup

The winners of the AFC Champions League earn themselves a ticket to the FIFA Club World Cup, here are their results from the international comp.

Year ACL Winning Team  ACL Edition FIFA Club World Cup  Result
2005 Al Ittihad (KSA) 24th FIFA Club World Championship Toyota Cup Japan 2005™ 4th place
2006 Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors (ROK) 25th FIFA Club World Cup Japan 2006™ 5th place
2007 Urawa Red Diamonds (JPN) 26th FIFA Club World Cup Japan 2007™ 6th place
2008 Gamba Osaka (JPN) 27th FIFA Club World Cup Japan 2008™ 7th place
2009 Pohang Steelers (ROK) 28th FIFA Club World Cup UAE 2009™ 3rd place
2010 Seongnam FC (ROK) 29th FIFA Club World Cup UAE 2010™ 4th place
2011 Al Sadd SC (QAT) 30th FIFA Club World Cup Japan 2011™ 3rd place
2012 Ulsan Hyundai FC (ROK) 31st FIFA Club World Cup Japan 2012 6th place
2013 Guangzhou Evergrande (PRC) 32nd FIFA Club World Cup Morocco 2013™ 4th place
2014 Western Sydney Wanderers (AUS) 33rd FIFA Club World Cup Morocco 2014™ 6th place
2015 Guangzhou Evergrande (PRC) 34th FIFA Club World Cup Japan 2015™ 4th place
2016 Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors (ROK) 35th FIFA Club World Cup Japan 2016™ 5th place
2017 Urawa Red Diamonds (JPN) 36th FIFA Club World Cup UAE 2017 5th place
2018 Kashima Antlers (JPN) 37th FIFA Club World Cup UAE 2018™ 4th place
2019 Al Hilal FC (KSA) 38th FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2019™ 4th place
2021 Ulsan Hyundai FC (ROK) 39th FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020™ 6th place
