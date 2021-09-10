AFC Champions League: Hall of Fame

Year Winner About

2002-03 Al Ain FC (UAE) Al Ain won the 2002-03 AFC Champions League during a golden era for the club, defeating Thailand's BEC Tero Sasana 2-1 on aggregate in the final.

2004 Al Ittihad (KSA) Al Ittihad showed amazing fortitude as they bounced back from shock 3-1 home loss in the first leg of the final to defeat Seongnam Ilhwa Chunma 5-0 in the return tie.

2005 Al Ittihad (KSA) Al Ittihad carried on from the year before as they defeated 2003 champions Al Ain 5-3 on aggregate to secure a second consecutive title and remain as the only team to win back-to-back AFC Champions League titles.

2006 Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors (ROK) A 2-0 win, the first leg of the final proved crucial as Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors of Korea Republic edged Syria's Al Karamah 3-2 to lift the continental trophy for the first time.

2007 Urawa Red Diamonds (JPN) Japan's Urawa Red Diamonds were unstoppable in 2007, as they held Islamic Republic of Iran's Sepahan 1-1 in the first leg before registering a 2-0 win at home to emerge champions.

2008 Gamba Osaka (JPN) Gamba Osaka ensured the title remained in Japan as an awesome display of attacking football saw them cruise to a 5-0 win on aggregate against Australia's Adelaide United.

2009 Pohang Steelers (ROK) Pohang Steelers broke Japan's stranglehold on the AFC Champions League as the Korea Republic side denied Saudi Arabia's Al Ittihad a third continental title with a 2-1 win in Tokyo.

2010 Seongnam FC (ROK) It was Seongnam FC's turn to fly the Korea Republic flag as they defeated Iran's Zobahan 3-1 in the final as the trophy stayed in Korea Republic for a second successive year.

2011 Al Sadd SC (QAT) The AFC Champions League trophy returned to West Asia as Qatar's Al Sadd won the penalty shootout 4-2 after the final against Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors had ended 2-2.

2012 Ulsan Hyundai FC (ROK) Ulsan Hyundai, backed by their fans at the Ulsan Munsu Football Stadium, cruised to the 2012 title as they emphatically defeated Al Ahli SFC of Saudi Arabia 3-0 in the final.

2013 Guangzhou Evergrande (PRC) Champions from a new country were crowned as Guangzhou Evergrande clinched the title after an absorbing final, which was played over two legs, as the China PR club defeated Korea Republic's FC Seoul on away goals with the aggregate score 3-3.

2014 Western Sydney Wanderers (AUS) Barely three years after the club was founded, Western Sydney Wanderers became the first Australian side to be crowned AFC Champions League winners after beating Al Hilal of Saudi Arabia 1-0 on aggregate.

2015 Guangzhou Evergrande (PRC) Guangzhou Evergrande made it two AFC Champions League titles in three seasons as they edged UAE's Al Ahli 1-0 on aggregate in the final and remain as the only club from China PR to have lifted the trophy.

2016 Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors (ROK) A brace by Brazilian Leonardo helped Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors claim a 2-1 first-leg win at home and the Korean side then showed defensive resilience for a 1-1 draw in the UAE to secure the title as they added to their 2006 triumph.

2017 Urawa Red Diamonds (JPN) Urawa Red Diamonds' superb home form in the knockout rounds culminated in Rafael Silva scoring late in the second leg of the final for a 2-1 win on aggregate against Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal as the Japanese side lifted the AFC Champions League trophy for the second time.

2018 Kashima Antlers (JPN) A clinical performance in the first leg of the final at home saw Kashima Antlers defeat IR Iran's Persepolis 2-0 and the Japanese side produced a resolute defensive performance in the return leg at the majestic Azadi Stadium in Tehran to hold out for a 0-0 draw.

2019 Al Hilal SFC (KSA) With two AFC Champions League deciders lost in the past five years this came as a chance for redemption and Al Hilal were unstoppable in a repeat of the 2017 final against Japan’s Urawa Red Diamonds, as the Riyadh side lifted the trophy after a 3-0 win on aggregate.