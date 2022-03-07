2021 AFC Champions League Fixtures

Catch up with all the highlights from the 2021 AFC Champions League competition below and do not forget that all matches are shown live and free on 10 play.
2022 AFC Champions League Competition - Fixtures
|Date
|Time (AEST)
|Match #
|Event
|Round
|Location
|Watch
|14 Sep
|0250-0500, kick off 0300
|West
|Esteghlal FC (IRN) v Al Hilal SFC (KSA)
|Round of 16
|Dubai
|Watch Highlights
|14 Sep
|1850-2100, kick off 1900
|East
|Nagoya Grampus (JPN) v Daegu FC (KOR)
|Round of 16
|Toyota
|Watch Highlights
|14 Sep
|2050-2300, kick off 2100
|East
|Ulsan Hyundai FC (KOR) v Kawasaki Frontale (JPN)
|Round of 16
|Ulsan
|Watch Highlights
|15 Sep
|1250-0300, kick 0ff 0100
|West
|FC Istiklol (TJK) v Persepolis FC (IRN)
|Round of 16
|Tajikstan
|Watch Highlights
|15 Sep
|0150-0400 kick off 0200
|West
|Al Nassr (KSA) v Tractor FC (IRN)
|Round of 16
|Doha, Qatar
|Watch Highlights
|15 Sep
|0250-0500, kick off 0300
|West
|Sharjah (UAE) v Al Wahda (UAE)
|Round of 16
|Sharjah
|Watch Highlights
|15 Sep
|1820-2030, kick off 1830
|East
|Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC (KOR) v BG Pathum United (THA)
|Round of 16
|Jeonju
|Watch Highlights
|15 Sep
|1850-2100, kick off 1900
|East
|Cerezo Osaka (JPN) v FC Pohang Steelers (KOR)
|Round of 16
|Osaka
|Watch Highlights
|17 Oct
|0150-0350, kick off 0200
|West
|Al Wahda (UAE) v Al Nassr (KSA)
|Quarter Final
|Saudi Arabia
|Watch Highlights
|17 Oct
|0450-0650, kick off 0500
|West
|Persepolis FC (IRN) v Al Hilal SFC (KSA)
|Quarter Final
|Saudi Arabia
|Watch Highlights
|17 Oct
|1550-1750, kick off 1600
|East
|FC Pohang Steelers (KOR)v Nagoya Grampus (JPN)
|Quarter Final
|Jeonju
|Watch Highlights
|17 Oct
|2050-2250, kick off 2100
|East
|Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC (KOR) v Ulsan Hyundai FC (KOR)
|Quarter Final
|Jeonju World Cup Stadium, Korea
|Watch Highlights
|20 Oct
|0450-0650, kick off 0500
|West
|Al Nassr (KSA) vs Al Hilal SFC (KSA)
|Semi Final 1
|Saudi Arabia
|Watch Highlights
|20 Oct
|2050-2250, kick off 2100
|East
|Ulsan Hyundai FC (KOR) vs FC Pohang Steelers (KOR)
|Semi Final 2
|Jeonju World Cup Stadium, Korea
|Watch Highlights
|23 Nov
|0240-0520, kick off 0300
|East vs West
|Al Hilal vs Pohang Steelers
|Final
|Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
|Watch Highlights
2022 Season
|8 Mar
|
1925-2135, kick off 1930
|Preliminary
|Sydney FC vs Kaya FC-Iloilo
|Preliminary
|Netstrata Jubilee Stadium, Sydney
|Watch live and free on 10 play
|15 Mar
|
2055- 2300, kick off 2100
|Preliminary
|Vissel Kobe vs Melbourne Victory
|Preliminary
|Noevir Stadium, Kobe
|Watch live and free on 10 play