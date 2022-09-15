Hosted By Guy Pearce. Premieres Saturday, 27 March At 6pm on 10 and 10 play

Climate change, mental health struggles, physical impairments and waterways clogged with waste. Doesn’t sound like Australia is the lucky country, does it?

Introducing the landmark television event Advancing Australia. Premiering Saturday, 27 March at 6pm and hosted by Guy Pearce, this 12 part series is set to put major national issues under the spotlight, with each episode telling the story of innovators who are generating change and inspiring others to do the same.

From Bondi to Broome and Phillip Island to Melville Island, we’ll meet and showcase the brilliance of modern-day Australian heroes, who have overcome obstacles to drive change.

Showing us how we can all play a part in making Australia a great place to live for all Australians, Advancing Australia is uplifting television at its best. And let’s be honest, that’s exactly what we all need right now.