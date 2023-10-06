Sign in to watch this video
Not a member? Create your free account now
A Song For Christmas
Movies
Air Date: Sun 1 Oct 2023
Single parents stumble into the possibility of love for Christmas, only to discover that their daughters are embroiled in a nasty rivalry at school. Can hope and healing lead to a peaceful Christmas?
EpisodesArticles
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
2017
About the Movie
Single parents stumble into the possibility of love for Christmas, only to discover that their daughters are embroiled in a nasty rivalry at school. Can hope and healing lead to a peaceful Christmas?