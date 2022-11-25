Sign in to watch this video
A Prince For Christmas
Air Date: Fri 30 Sep 2022Expires: in 2 months
A small-town waitress and a handsome prince find love during the holidays, but can their romance survive his meddling royal family and her jealous ex-boyfriend?
2015
About the Movie
Wanting to escape an arranged marriage, a European prince flees to the United States. There, he meets a struggling young waitress who may just be his one true love.