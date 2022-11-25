A Perfect Christmas List

Sign in to watch this video

Not a member? Create your free account now

A Perfect Christmas List
PG | Movies

Air Date: Fri 30 Sep 2022Expires: in 2 months

As a last wish, a recently hospitalized grandmother tasks her daughter Michelle, and granddaughter Sara with a list of festive accomplishments to do together before Christmas

Movie
Articles

Movie

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

2014

About the Movie

Evie struggles to resolve a conflict between her daughter and her granddaughter. To mend their broken relationship, she sends them to complete a list of joyous activities before Christmas.