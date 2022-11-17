A-Leagues All Access

Pressure is a Privilege
M | Sport

Air Date: Thu 17 Nov 2022

A-League great Milos Ninkovic did the unthinkable – crossing the Sydney derby divide. ‘Pressure is a Privilege’ takes us inside the most controversial move in A-League history and the match which has sensationally reignited Australia’s fiercest rivalry. Ninkovic returns to his former Sydney FC home for the first time, with new club and arch enemy Western Sydney Wanderers. It follows Ninkovic in the week leading up to the Allianz Stadium encounter, with the two-time Johnny Warren medallist and championship winner opening up on his inner feelings leading up to the pressure-cooker match. The A-Leagues All Access episode reveals Ninkovic’s side of the story, provides an insight into life at home for the Serbia 2010 World Cup star, and captures the tension of the much-hyped match on and off the pitch, with Sky Blues fans making their feelings known.

The Garang Kuol story proves that sporting fairytales do exist. Plucked from his local club in Shepparton several years ago and having made just a handful of senior starts, the Central Coast Mariners teenager was selected for the A-League All-Stars and thrown onto the world stage, lining up against global giants Barcelona His electric cameo appearance has turbo-charged his career trajectory. Sky’s The Limit captures Kuol’s rapid rise, follows the starry-eyed striker the day of his shock Socceroos call up, his whirlwind UK trip to sign with Premier League giants Newcastle United and his return to the Mariners and his Gosford-based family. We go behind-the-scenes for his stunning super sub appearance last week, inspiring the Mariners to turn a two-goal deficit into a 4-2 win. This A-Leagues All Access episode drops just days out from the selection of the Socceroos squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

2022/2023