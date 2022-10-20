Watch Episode 2: Pantomime Villain

Ex Southampton and QPR sharpshooter Charlie Austin is not the first ex-Premier League player to grace the Isuzu UTE A-League, and this explosive episode underlines that he is not in Australia for a payday.

Austin’s passion and commitment for his newest club, Brisbane Roar, is on show in “Pantomime Villain”, an episode concluding with Roar’s home clash with Melbourne City last week. The match went pear-shaped for Austin’s team, and involved heated exchanges as they tried to arrest a deficit.

The latest episode of the weekly docuseries captures the man who’s played 111 Premier League games and netted 167 career goals, revealing how football “is like a drug”, while dealing with a target on his back.

Austin and wife Bianca also reflect on a personal tragedy that still shapes them, in a powerful All Access episode.

