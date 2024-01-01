A-League

A-League Men's Highlights

3 mins

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Macarthur FC Highlights

Watch highlights from the Western Sydney Wanderers vs Macarthur FC match

24 mins

Central Coast Mariners vs Perth Glory Mini Match

Watch extended highlights from the Central Coast Mariners vs Perth Glory match

3 mins

Central Coast Mariners vs Perth Glory Highlights

Watch highlights from the Central Coast Mariners vs Perth Glory match

24 mins

Melbourne Victory vs Adelaide United Mini Match

Watch extended highlights from the Melbourne Victory vs Adelaide United match

3 mins

Melbourne Victory vs Adelaide United Highlights

Watch highlights from the Melbourne Victory vs Adelaide United match

3 mins

Newcastle Jets vs Western United Highlights

Watch highlights from the Newcastle Jets vs Western United match

3 mins

Sydney FC vs Wellington Phoenix Highlights

Watch highlights from the Sydney FC vs Wellington Phoenix match

3 mins

Melbourne City vs Brisbane Roar Highlights

Watch highlights from the Melbourne City vs Brisbane Roar match

2023/2024