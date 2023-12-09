Wellington Phoenix v Newcastle Jets Highlights
Watch highlights from the Wellington Phoenix v Newcastle Jets match
Believe
A pre-game bust up between retiring Melbourne City captain Scott Jamieson and Central Coast Mariners’ athletic and vibe manager, ex-Socceroo Andy Bernal lights the fuse for an explosive decider. Eccentric striker Jason Cummings, the self-anointed ‘king of the coast’, takes centre stage yet again on and off the pitch, with his hat-trick triggering jubilant scenes among the Mariners family.
Countdown
Larrikinism, reflections of heartbreaking Isuzu UTE Grand Final memories and heartwarming yarns and interactions intertwine in 'Countdown', the ultimate 2022/23 Grand Final preview to Saturday’s CommBank Stadium decider. Central Coast Mariners joker Jason Cummings follows through on an outrageous golf course bet, whilst defender Brian Kaltak’s deep connection with the local Vanuatu community is unearthed. Chess is Melbourne City’s extra-curricular sport of choice, as outgoing starlet Jordan Bos takes us into his family home ahead of his record-breaking Belgian move.
Do or Die
It’s the two Isuzu UTE A-League sides whose bold backing of local youth has sensationally paid off, leaving them one win away from a Grand Final. A record home Central Coast Mariners crowd creates an electric atmosphere, in this rough-and-tumble encounter with Adelaide United. Coaches Nick Montgomery and Carl Veart ride every emotion as former players of their respective clubs, with the All Access crew capturing the key addresses and moments from both change rooms.
High Stakes
It’s game on with a Grand Final spot on the line in the Isuzu UTE A-League season, and ‘High Stakes’ sets the scene for this Friday’s finely poised second semi-final between Melbourne City and Sydney FC. YouTube sensation Niko Omilana makes a surprise appearance at Allianz Stadium, in a first leg match that includes unprecedented VAR access and drama, with Socceroos star Mathew Leckie and ex-Premier League striker Adam Le Fondre in the thick of the action.
Bad Blood
It was the first ever Sydney derby final and sparks were ignited on the pitch and inside the change rooms. ‘Bad Blood’ includes unseen footage of Western Sydney attacker Milos Ninkovic’s bust up with his former mentor, Sydney FC coach Steve Corica, in the bowels of CommBank Stadium, before he was frogmarched out of his former change room. Sydney FC’s famous win on enemy territory sparked scenes of jubilation and relief for Corica, having secured a semi-final berth with Melbourne City in a season he’s been under immense pressure.
