A-League

Sydney FC vs Adelaide United Highlights
NC | Sport

Watch highlights from the Sydney FC vs Adelaide United match

Episodes
Video Extras
2023/24 FixturesLiberty A-League Women
More

A-League Men's Highlights

Advertisement
image-placeholder
3 mins

Melbourne City vs Melbourne Victory Highlights

Watch highlights from the Melbourne City vs Melbourne Victory match

image-placeholder
3 mins

Sydney FC vs Adelaide United Highlights

Watch highlights from the Sydney FC vs Adelaide United match

image-placeholder
3 mins

Western United vs Newcastle Jets Highlights

Watch highlights from the Western United vs Newcastle Jets match

image-placeholder
24 mins

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Newcastle Jets Mini Match

Watch extended highlights from the Western Sydney Wanderers vs Newcastle Jets match

image-placeholder
3 mins

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Newcastle Jets Highlights

Watch highlights from the Western Sydney Wanderers vs Newcastle Jets match

image-placeholder
24 mins

Central Coast Mariners vs Sydney FC Mini Match

Watch extended highlights from the Central Coast Mariners vs Sydney FC match

image-placeholder
3 mins

Central Coast Mariners vs Sydney FC Highlights

Watch highlights from the Central Coast Mariners vs Sydney FC match

image-placeholder
3 mins

Brisbane Roar vs Melbourne City Highlights

Watch highlights from the Brisbane Roar vs Melbourne City match

2023/2024