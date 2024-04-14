A-League Men's Highlights
Melbourne City vs Perth Glory Mini Match
Watch extended highlights from the Melbourne City vs Perth Glory match
Melbourne City vs Perth Glory Highlights
Watch highlights from the Melbourne City vs Perth Glory match
Sydney FC vs Western Sydney Wanderers Mini Match
Watch extended highlights from the Sydney FC vs Western Sydney Wanderers match
Sydney FC vs Western Sydney Wanderers Highlights
Watch highlights from the Sydney FC vs Western Sydney Wanderers match
Brisbane Roar vs Newcastle Jets Highlights
Watch highlights from the Brisbane Roar vs Newcastle Jets match
Western United vs Central Coast Mariners Highlights
Watch highlights from the Western United vs Central Coast Mariners match
Adelaide United vs Macarthur FC Highlights
Watch highlights from the Adelaide United vs Macarthur FC match