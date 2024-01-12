A-League

Macarthur FC vs Western United Highlights
NC | Sport

Watch highlights from the Macarthur FC vs Western United match

Episodes
Video Extras
2023/24 FixturesLiberty A-League Women
More

A-League Men's Highlights

Advertisement
image-placeholder
3 mins

Adelaide United vs Sydney FC Highlights

Watch highlights from the Adelaide United vs Sydney FC match

image-placeholder
24 mins

Central Coast Mariners vs Melbourne Victory Mini Match

Watch extended highlights from the Central Coast Mariners vs Melbourne Victory match

image-placeholder
3 mins

Central Coast Mariners vs Melbourne Victory Highlights

Watch highlights from the Central Coast Mariners vs Melbourne Victory match

image-placeholder
3 mins

Melbourne City vs Western Sydney Wanderers Highlights

Watch highlights from the Melbourne City vs Western Sydney Wanderers match

image-placeholder
3 mins

Macarthur FC vs Western United Highlights

Watch highlights from the Macarthur FC vs Western United match

image-placeholder
3 mins

Adelaide United vs Macarthur FC Highlights

Watch highlights from the Adelaide United vs Macarthur FC match

image-placeholder
24 mins

Western United vs Melbourne City Mini Match

Watch extended highlights from the Western United vs Melbourne City match

image-placeholder
3 mins

Western United vs Melbourne City Highlights

Watch highlights from the Western United vs Melbourne City match

2023/2024